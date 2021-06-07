Day ten at Roland Garros sees Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Elena Rybakina all back in action.

The path is clearing for eighth seed Iga Swiatek to hold on to her 2020 crown with another victory in Paris, with no other players in the top 10 still remaining in the draw. But Tamara Zidansek, Paula Badosa, Elena Rybakina and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova all play with hopes of reaching the final and potentially dethroning the Pole, who is not in singles action on Tuesday.

Things appear more complicated in the men's draw, with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal still in with a shout. But with the famous duo on the same side of the draw, one of Zverev, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev will appear in the final - and it's those four who are in quarter-final action on Tuesday.

How to follow the action

Top matches

Tsitsipas and Medvedev can consider themselves the best of the rest outside the big three, and they will play at 9pm.

In the women's draw, Rybakina will take on Pavlyuchenkova as they look for a semi-final place.

Potential upset

Just 22 years old, Spaniard Davidovich Fokina is already the furthest into a Grand Slam in his career. If he can unsettle Zverev then things could get even better.

Next-Gen watch

Rybakina, 21, is due to play the Pavlyuchenkova, and there is every reason to think that the Russian-born youngster could pull off a win against her more experienced rival.

Order of play, singles

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (from 11am)

Tamara Zidansek v Paula Badosa

Elena Rybakina v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Not before 16:00

Alexander Zverev v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Not before 21:00

Stefanos Tsitsipas v Daniil Medvedev

