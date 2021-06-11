Tennis

French Open - 'One of the top three matches in my life' - Novak Djokovic reacts to epic win over Rafael Nadal

World number one Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal put on a masterclass at Roland Garros in their semi-final as they met for the second consecutive year. Djokovic lost to the 13-time champion in Paris last year and the pair played some absurdly good shots during their huge French Open clash. This time the Serb came through in four sets and he said the match is right up there in his career.

00:03:14, 2 hours ago