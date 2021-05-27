Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have all found themselves in the same part of the men's draw at the 2021 French Open, while Naomi Osaka could take on Serena Williams in the semi-finals of the women's.

The draw looks particularly exciting for Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev with the quartet not having to face any of the 'Big Three' until the final at least.

A mouth-watering projected quarter-final line up could see Djokovic v Federer, Nadal v Andrey Rublev, Zverev v Thiem and Tsitsipas v Medvedev.

Djokovic could take on Nadal in the semi-finals in Paris in what would be a repeat from last year's final in the postponed autumnal edition. The three most successful players in the history of the men's game have won 17 of the last 20 Grand Slam titles between them.

The world number one and Australian Open champion will take on Tennys Sandgren in his opener, while Nadal will face Alexei Popyrin. Second seed Medvedev will face Alexander Bublik, Dominic Thiem will take on Pablo Andujar and Federer will await a qualifier.

On the women's side there are a number of fascinating early encounters and routes to the final stages.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will start her campaign against Kaja Juvan, while last year's runner-up Sofia Kenin takes on 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko. Swiatek and Kenin could face off in the quarter-finals.

Osaka could take on Williams - who opens up against Irina-Camelia Begu - in the semi-finals with the seventh seed still bidding for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

World number one Ash Barty begins her campaign against American Bernarda Pera and faces the prospect of a potential semi-final against Swiatek.

A projected quarter-final line up could present the following encounters: Ash Barty v Elina Svitolina, Sofia Kenin v Iga Swiatek, Serena Williams v Aryna Sabalenka and Bianca Andreescu v Naomi Osaka.

