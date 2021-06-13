There was a very scary moment during the men's final of the French Open as world number one Novak Djokovic took a nasty tumble near to the net.

Djokovic's team and his supporters would have had their hearts in their mouths as he fell trying to retrieve a drop shot from Stefanos Tsitsipas which came over at a tricky angle.

As he slid very wide on the court, the top seed tripped and fell awkwardly by the side of the net, colliding with a sponsored board - which is far from the first time a player has done that this tournament after the women's champion Barbora Krejcikova did exactly that on Saturday afternoon en route to victory.

Roland-Garros 'Really nasty!' - Djokovic suffers very scary fall by board in final AN HOUR AGO

Fortunately for Djokovic, as with Krejcikova the day before, he was unscathed besides a very stained shirt as he got up from the red clay and shook himself off.

There was an audible gasp from the spectators on Court Philippe Chatrier as the Serb fell to the ground with immediate fears for his ankles and knees as he tumbled very nastily.

It was also very sporting of Tsitsipas, who was very aware of the situation and concerned for his opponent's well being as he stood by the net and checked on him throughout.

'Spectacular serving' - Tsitsipas makes impressive start against Djokovic

Eventually, Djokovic walked over to his chair to gather himself and ensure that he was OK to continue, which he duly did.

The world number one is chasing his 19th Grand Slam title on Sunday at Roland Garros having defeated 13-time champion in Paris, Rafael Nadal , in a truly epic semi-final on Friday.

He can move to within one Grand Slam title of his rivals, Roger Federer and Nadal, if he can overcome Tsitsipas on the big stage on Chatrier, having already overcome the 'King of Clay'.

The 34-year-old has only won the French Open once, in 2016, and is looking to ensure that he has at least two titles from each of the four Grand Slams in his career.

Djokovic and Tsitsipas walk out for final at Roland Garros

- - -

Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with world number one Novak Djokovic facing fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's final on Sunday afternoon.

Roland-Garros 'Spectacular serving' - Tsitsipas makes impressive start against Djokovic AN HOUR AGO