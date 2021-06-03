Tennis

French Open - Roger Federer 'shocked and surprised' after argument over towel with umpire and Marin Cilic

There was an unexpected and heated exchange between Roger Federer, Marin Cilic and the umpire during their French Open second-round clash at Roland Garros and the 20-time Grand Slam champion has explained to Eurosport exactly what went down from his perspective. Cilic had apparently complained over the time being taken to get towels in between points on his serve.

