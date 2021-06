Tennis

French Open tennis: 'Ash Barty is going to be tough to beat' - Mats Wilander on former Roland Garros champion

It was tough at times for the former Roland Garros champion Ash Barty during her first round match in Paris but a break to receive some treatment from the trainer turned things around for her as Pera really struggled to recover her form. Barty will face the winner of Chloe Paquet against Magda Linette.

00:00:50, 2 hours ago