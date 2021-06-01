Tennis

French Open tennis - 'Ash Barty's tennis IQ is unbelievably high' - Mats Wilander on former Roland Garros champion

French Open tennis - 'Ash Barty's tennis IQ is unbelievably high' - Mats Wilander on the former Roland Garros champion. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:02:56, 2 hours ago