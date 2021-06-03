Tennis

French Open tennis - Britain's Cam Norrie wins through to third round at Roland Garros for first time

French Open tennis - Britain's Cam Norrie wins through to the third round of the French Open for the first time. 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:00:41, 35 minutes ago