Tennis

French Open tennis - Coco Gauff destroys racket after double fault v Barbora Krejcikova at Roland Garros

"I never condone racket smashing but right now she needs to do something to change this," said 1983 semi-finalist Jo Durie. Gauff steadied after receiving a warning from the umpire, but still bowed out in straight sets as Krejcikova moved into the last four at Roland Garros. The American is tipped to be the next big star in tennis and showcased her bulging talent on her run to the last eight.

00:00:45, 2 hours ago