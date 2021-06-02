Tennis

French Open tennis - Coco Gauff reacts to Naomi Osaka's French Open withdrawal - 'I hope we can help her'

French Open tennis - Coco Gauff reacts to Naomi Osaka's French Open withdrawal - 'I hope we can help her'. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:02:38, 26 minutes ago