Daniil Medvedev stormed through to the fourth round of the French Open with a straight-sets win over Reilly Opelka on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The second seed may claim to dislike clay courts but he has looked very much at home at Roland Garros so far this week and he won through in just one hour and 38 minutes.

The Russian has only dropped one set so far in reaching the fourth round and Opelka could not provide a resistance as he continued his serene progress in Paris.

There was no doubt that the highlight of the match was a quite incredible looping return winner from Medvedev with both players looking surprised as it dropped in on the line.

Medvedev produces outrageous looped return winner against Opelka

The draw looks particularly exciting for Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev - who also won through earlier - and Medvedev, with the trio not having to face any of the 'Big Three' until the final at least.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have all found themselves in the same part of the men's draw in what is an intriguing prospect.

Djokovic could take on Nadal in the semi-finals in Paris in what would be a repeat from last year's final in the postponed autumnal edition.

The three most successful players in the history of the men's game have won 17 of the last 20 Grand Slam titles between them.

