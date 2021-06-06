Tennis

French Open tennis - 'Disgusting!' - Reaction to Dominik Koepfer spitting on Roger Federer's side of court

French Open - 'Disgusting!' - Reaction to Dominik Koepfer spitting on Roger Federer's side of court and being deducted a point in their match at Roland Garros. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to repeat.

00:06:34, Yesterday at 11:36