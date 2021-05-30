Tennis

French Open tennis - Dominic Thiem ready to launch bid for 2021 Roland Garros glory in Paris

French Open tennis - Dominic Thiem is ready to launch his bid for 2021 Roland Garros glory in Paris. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph in Paris.

