Elina Svitolina became the latest top player to be dumped out in the French Open women’s draw as Barbora Krejcikova staged an upset in the third round.

The Ukrainian, seeded fifth, was overpowered from the back of the court as she went down 6-3 6-2.

Svitolina becomes the latest top-10 casualty at Roland Garros, with only Sofia Kenin (fourth seed), Serena Williams (seventh) and defending champion Iga Swiatek (eighth) remaining in the draw.

Krejcikova had never progressed beyond the second round in the singles draw at a Slam prior to this year’s tournament, with her best success coming on the doubles court with five major successes – including the women’s doubles title at the 2018 French Open.

But on Court Philippe-Chatrier, her inexperience rarely showed. She bullied Svitolina from the off, breaking immediately via deuce as she set the tone for a one-sided affair.

Although Krejcikova’s second serve took a pasting, winning just 25% of points when her first serve failed her, Svitolina could not impose herself in the rallies.

The world number 33’s reward is a last-16 meeting with Sloane Stephens, who ousted 18th seed Karolina Muchova 6-3 7-5 on Court Simonne Mathieu.

