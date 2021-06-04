Fabio Fognini has become the latest player to furiously punch his own racket and then require medical attention for the injury he needlessly sustained at the French Open.

The famously fiery Italian was trailing Federico Delbonis 4-6 0-1 when he dumped a tame forehand into the net and let out his frustration in a shocking way.

Fognini punched his racket in anger four times with real force before pulling away in visible pain.

Roland-Garros French Open LIVE - Serena, Sabalenka, Medvedev and Zverev in action on day 6 17 HOURS AGO

Shortly afterwards, the 27th seed called for medical attention at a changeover and had his bloodied hand treated on the side of the court.

Already taped up prior to the moment of fury, his hand was not in a great way when he was left to continue the match.

It was the latest incident of this kind with Karen Khachanov, who lost to Kei Nishikori in the second round in a five-set marathon, also letting out a similarly painful outburst.

'Oh!' - Khachanov punches his racket, injures his hand, has medical timeout

The 23rd seed from Russia, like Fognini, was swiftly forced to call for medical attention in pretty embarrassing fashion on the court after sustaining the injury.

He did not manage to recover his poise and eventually fell to the resurgent Japanese player, who progressed at Roland Garros at his expense.

'A welcome comeback from Nishikori' - Wilander delighted to see him back

- - -

Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

Roland-Garros French Open LIVE - Serena, Medvedev and Tsitsipas all in action 01/06/2021 AT 20:32