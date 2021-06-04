Fabio Fognini became the latest player to furiously punch his own racket, requiring medical attention, during his French Open defeat, and later launched a remarkable rant - aimed at himself.

The famously fiery Italian was trailing Federico Delbonis 4-6 0-1 when he dumped a tame forehand into the net and let out his frustration in a shocking way . Fognini punched his racket in anger four times with real force before pulling away in visible pain.

Shortly afterwards, the 27th seed called for medical attention at a changeover and had his bloodied hand treated on the side of the court. Already taped up prior to the moment of fury, his hand was not in a great way when he was left to continue the match, which Delbonis won 6-4 6-1 6-3.

Later on, when conducting his post-match press conference, the outspoken Fognini went on an astonishing rant, aimed entirely at himself, when asked about a service game which featured 24 points.

"I am stupid, Rico [name of the journalist]," Fognini began.

I am stupid! Because I am stupid.

"As soon as I get 40-0 or 40-15 it is like I am going to win the game. I also told it to Alberto [another journalist]. I am stupid, it doesn't make any sense to look for any excuse.

"It is entirely my fault. If the other player is doing good… but bloody hell! I am 40-0. I am 40-0 and I just make my life so difficult. Well, it ended up like that.

"There is not much I can say. I played a bad match, and he has played good tennis, so it is fair I lost the match."

Fognini punching his racket and injuring himself was the latest incident of this kind with Karen Khachanov, who lost to Kei Nishikori in the second round in a five-set marathon, also letting out a similarly painful outburst.

The 23rd seed from Russia, like Fognini, was swiftly forced to call for medical attention in pretty embarrassing fashion on the court after sustaining the injury.

He did not manage to recover his poise and eventually fell to the resurgent Japanese player, who progressed at Roland Garros at his expense.

