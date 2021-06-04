Tennis

French Open tennis - Fabio Fognini furiously punches his racket, needs medical attention for bloodied hand

French Open tennis - The fiery Fabio Fognini furiously punches his racket, then later needs medical attention for the injury sustained.

00:00:25, an hour ago