Tennis

French Open tennis – ‘Great shame’ - Ash Barty pulls out of match with Magda Linette at Roland Garros

The 2019 Roland Garros champion struggled with a left hip injury and received lengthy treatment off the court after losing the opening set 6-1. The Australian tried to battle on but eventually admitted defeat and pulled out with the match 2-2 in the second set. Barty admitted before the match that the injury had flared up and that it was an "acute episode".

00:01:23, 2 hours ago