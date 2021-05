Tennis

French Open tennis - 'Happy Mother's Day!' - Naomi Osaka gives on-court interview after opening win

World number two Naomi Osaka began her French Open campaign with a comfortable win over Romanian Patricia Maria Tig on the opening day of the clay court Grand Slam on Sunday. The 23-year-old proved too strong for the 63rd-ranked player and claimed an impressive first win in the tournament on a sun-bathed Philippe Chatrier court.

00:02:24, 35 minutes ago