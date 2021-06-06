Tennis

French Open tennis - Highlights: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beats Victoria Azarenka to reach French Open quarter final

Watch Roland Garros highlights as Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova overcomes 15th seed Victoria Azarenka 5-7 6-3 6-2. The Russian progresses to the quarter final at Roland Garros for the first time since 2011 wherer she will face the winner of the match between Serena Williams and Elena Rybakina. You can watch the French Open on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:03:27, Yesterday at 13:09