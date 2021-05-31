Tennis

French Open tennis - Highlights: Britain's Johanna Konta falls to Sorana Cirstea in first round in Paris

French Open tennis - Highlights: Britain's Johanna Konta falls to Sorana Cirstea in the first round in Paris. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:03:24, an hour ago