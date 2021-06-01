Tennis

French Open tennis - Highlights: Jan-Lennard Struff stuns Andrey Rublev in huge shock at Roland Garros

French Open tennis - Highlights: Jan-Lennard Struff stuns Andrey Rublev in what is a huge shock at Roland Garros.

