Tennis

French Open tennis – Highlights: Lorenzo Musetti fights past Marco Cecchinato in five-set thriller

Lorenzo Musetti beat Marco Cecchinato 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to make the last 16 at Roland Garros. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:03:29, 2 hours ago