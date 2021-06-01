Tennis

French Open tennis - Highlights: Novak Djokovic beats Tennys Sandgren to reach second round at Roland Garros

French Open tennis - Highlights: Novak Djokovic beats Tennys Sandgren to reach the second round at Roland Garros. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:03:11, an hour ago