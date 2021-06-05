Tennis

French Open tennis – Highlights: Sloane Stephens makes second week with Karolina Muchova win

Sloane Stephens made the second week at Roland Garros with a straight-sets win against Karolina Muchova. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:03:02, 5 hours ago