Tennis

French Open tennis - Highlights: Stefanos Tsitsipas cruises past Pedro Martinez to reach third round in Paris

French Open tennis - Highlights: Stefanos Tsitsipas cruises past Pedro Martinez to reach the third round in Paris. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:03:05, 43 minutes ago