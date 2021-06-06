Tennis

French Open tennis - Highlights: Tamara Zidansek cruises past Sorana Cirstea into quarter-finals

French Open tennis - Highlights: Tamara Zidansek cruises past Sorana Cirstea and into the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

00:03:38, Yesterday at 11:09