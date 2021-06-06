Tennis

French Open tennis - 'I give everything for this moment' - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina emotional at reaching quarters

French Open tennis - 'I give everything for this moment' - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is very emotional at reaching the quarter-finals. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:02:15, 20 hours ago