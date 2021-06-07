Tennis

French Open tennis - 'I'm not angry!' - Tsitsipas, Serena among stars in best of week one press conferences

'I'm not angry!' - Stefanos Tsitsipas and Serena Williams are among the stars in the best of the week one press conferences. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:04:50, 2 hours ago