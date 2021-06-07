Tennis

French Open tennis - 'I'm not Rafa, but...' - Iga Swiatek praises Marta Kostyuk's 'crazy' defence

Iga Swiatek qualified for the quarter-finals of the French Open with an impressive 6-3 6-4 win over Marta Kostyuk. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:03:10, 12 minutes ago