Iga Swiatek has proven that defending her title at the French Open is not a worry for her, that's the view of Eurosport's Mats Wilander.

The Polish sensation has dropped just seven games over the course of her two matches so far at Roland Garros and has not lost a set since the start of last year's edition of the event.

Given all of that, it is hard to back anyone over the 20-year-old from Warsaw after she defeated Rebecca Peterson 6-1 6-1 in her second-round match having bagelled Kaja Juvan in her first set of the tournament.

Wilander says she has already proven that defending her title and being the reigning champion in Paris is not a concern for her, which is ominous for her rivals.

"I think Iga has proven that defending her title is not a worry to her," Wilander said.

"Am I surprised how well she has taken on the challenge of defending her title? I guess we are a little surprised.

"In 10 years when she has won four or five Roland-Garros titles we will know there was no reason to be surprised.

"I think she is very mature on the court, her game is extremely mature. I think the question for her is whether she can be a better player on faster courts.

"She has more time on the clay where she moves and slides well, on the hard court or grass court it's a little more tougher for her and her forehand becomes a little bit of a weakness.

But on clay, I don't know who could overpower her on a clay court.

