Defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek has given her perspective on the ongoing debate surrounding Naomi Osaka's boycott of the press at Roland Garros.

The world number two caused a storm on the eve of the tournament when revealing she would not attend any press conferences at Roland Garros on account of mental health concerns and Eurosport's Mats Wilander has been among those urging her to "reconsider or don't play" after her "bad move"

Roland-Garros Norrie beats Fratangelo to reach second round 41 MINUTES AGO

But speaking after her first-round 6-0 7-5 win over Kaja Juvan , Swiatek gave her perspective and said that she believes players can have a good and beneficial relationship with the media.

"Having a good relationship can help you," Swiatek said in her post-match press conference. "If I have a problem or something, I'm going to tell you that I'm not comfortable talking with that.

If we treat each other with mutual respect, I think everybody can benefit from that.

'I don't know what to say!' - Swiatek stunned as Bartoli sings happy birthday to her

"Since I was even like 13 and 14, we had some Polish media that was always interested, that always wanted to talk with me.

"Step by step I was getting more and more experience and I was kind of learning how to have a good relationship with media ... it is not bothering me.

"I think the process should be the same for every tennis player. It's much, much different when you suddenly get a success. It's just important to find the balance."

She also spoke about her experience of training with fellow French Open defending champion Rafael Nadal prior to the start of the tournament.

"It was great," she said. "It wasn't a surprise because I had to prepare. Write some small topics, not to have an awkward silence. But Rafa is really, really great. He's a really nice guy.

"Even though I am pretty introverted, it was really fun for me. Obviously I got to feel his forehand, which was great, and his top spin. That was a whole new experience for me."

'Happy Mother's Day!' - Osaka gives on-court interview after opening win

Her failure to attend saw the four Grand Slams - Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open - release a joint statement reminding Osaka of her obligations and warning her that she faced being expelled from the tournament.

The statement read: "Naomi Osaka announced last Wednesday on social media that she would not participate in the mandatory media interviews at Roland-Garros 2021. Following this announcement, the Roland-Garros teams asked her to reconsider her position and tried unsuccessfully to speak with her to check on her well-being, understand the specifics of her issue and what might be done to address it on site.

Following the lack of engagement by Naomi Osaka, the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open jointly wrote to her to check on her well-being and offer support, underline their commitment to all athletes’ well-being and suggest dialog on the issues. She was also reminded of her obligations, the consequences of not meeting them and that rules should equally apply to all players.

"Naomi Osaka today chose not to honour her contractual media obligations. The Roland-Garros referee has therefore issued her a $15,000 fine, in keeping with article III H. of the Code of Conduct.

"The mental health of players competing in our tournaments and on the Tours is of the utmost importance to the Grand Slams. We individually and collectively have significant resources dedicated to player well-being. In order to continue to improve however, we need engagement from the players to understand their perspective and find ways to improve their experiences. Every year we seek to deliver better experiences to our fans, our players and our people, and we have a long and successful track record in achievement on this count.

"A core element of the Grand Slam regulations is the responsibility of the players to engage with the media, whatever the result of their match, a responsibility which players take for the benefit of the sport, the fans and for themselves. These interactions allow both the players and the media to share their perspective and for the players to tell their story. The facilitation of media to a broad array of channels, both traditional and digital, is a major contributor to the development and growth of our sport and the fan base of individual players.

'You know how Naomi said...' - Zverev references Osaka stand in umpire chat

"We have advised Naomi Osaka that should she continue to ignore her media obligations during the tournament, she would be exposing herself to possible further Code of Conduct infringement consequences. As might be expected, repeat violations attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament (Code of Conduct article III T.) and the trigger of a major offence investigation that could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions (Code of Conduct article IV A.3.).

"We want to underline that rules are in place to ensure all players are treated exactly the same, no matter their stature, beliefs or achievement. As a sport there is nothing more important than ensuring no player has an unfair advantage over another, which unfortunately is the case in this situation if one player refuses to dedicate time to participate in media commitments while the others all honour their commitments.

"Finally, all Grand Slams remain committed to continually reviewing and discussing opportunities, together with the Tours and the players, to improve every aspect of the player experience, including with the media. But we consider this is only ever achieved through respectful and constructive discussions."

- - -

Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

Roland-Garros Osaka 'wants to bring about change' with press boycott, says coach 3 HOURS AGO