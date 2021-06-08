Stefanos Tsitsipas was in a league of his own on Tuesday evening as he stormed through his French Open quarter-final clash with Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

In what was only his second win over the Russian in his career, the Greek put on a masterclass in an empty Court Philippe Chatrier to win through to the last four at Roland Garros.

It was a quite brilliant display from the fifth seed and, even though Medvedev never had the ascendancy, Tsitsipas simply did not afford him any opportunities to get a foothold in the match.

Tsitsipas has now reached three Grand Slam semi-finals in succession and he refused to be denied, even by Medvedev's antics, tantrums and even an underarm serve on match point.

Tsitsipas held a one-set lead but the second was at a crucial stage at 4-4 when Medvedev twice stopped and shrugged before turning to the umpire to register his frustration. There were apparent loud noises coming from a corridor inside the stand nearby the second seed as he was trying to serve and he found it to be very distracting.

The situation was not helped, of course, by the fact that no fans are currently permitted to be inside the stadium at Roland Garros for the late evening matches. As such, the atmosphere is non-existent and noises that would not normally be heard are picked up by the players.

Among other things, Medvedev was heard to say to the umpire:

Is this a Futures or Roland Garros?

Either way, eventually the umpire responded and ensured that there would not be a repeat of the distraction. "I'm making sure they have stopped," the umpire said, before appearing satisfied and saying, "Merci".

Tsitsipas carried on his merry way despite Medvedev breaking serve in both the second and third sets to hint at a resistance which never fully came. Ultimately, the Greek had too much for his opponent on the night.

There was still time late on for the Russian to lose his temper in a strange way with the umpire over the scoreboard displaying incorrectly. Even though the umpire admitted it was wrong, he said it was not worthy of giving him his serve back, which left Medvedev infuriated.

"It was like this on the first serve. Why can't you change it? It was showing wrong. You are wrong! As you told me, I got you on this one," Medvedev ranted at the umpire.

Yeah, thanks. So you understand - it's a big mistake! It's 5-4 to him, third set. Now if I lose the match it is your fault!

Even on the final point, Medvedev was attempting to rattle his opponent, but Tsitsipas did not flinch when an underarm serve and charge to the net followed and he closed the match out in impressive fashion.

Tsitsipas will now take on sixth seed Alexander Zverev, who continued his very fine form as he powered through to the semi-finals at Roland Garros for the first time in his career.

The German never looked in any trouble at all against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as he secured a straight sets, 6-4 6-1 6-1, victory in dominant fashion.

