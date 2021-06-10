Joe Salisbury became the first British tennis player to win a French Open title in 39 years as he triumphed in the mixed doubles final alongside Desirae Krawczyk.

The 29-year-old, who is also a former Australian Open champion in doubles, ended a wait of nearly four decades for a British winner of one of the five main draw events at Roland Garros by beating Aslan Karatsev and Elena Vesnina 2-6, 6-4, 10-5.

Salsibury, who was broken in his very first service game, and Krawczyk lost the opening set as Aslan Karatsev used his powerful forehand to gain an advantage in the rallies.

Roland-Garros French Open LIVE - Serena, Sabalenka, Medvedev and Zverev in action on day 6 03/06/2021 AT 20:27

However, the British and American pair fought back and clinched a crucial break in the second set to take a 5-4 lead. This allowed Salisbury to serve out the set despite a contentious line call on set point.

'Thanks for carrying me!' - Salisbury praises partner Krawczyk after mixed doubles title

In the deciding tie break, Salisbury and Krawczyk raced to a 4-0 lead from which they were able to bring up four championship points, taking the first one to get their hands on the silverware.

“I just want to say to Des, it has been an incredible week for us and I don't think we expected this,” Salisbury said on-court after the match, paying tribute to his partner.

"It has been so much fun playing with you. Thanks for carrying me.”

Britain's Hewett wins wheelchair singles title at Roland Garros

- - -

Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and the women's draw wide open at Roland Garros in Paris.

Roland-Garros French Open LIVE - Osaka, Sabalenka, Evans and Tsitsipas all in action 30/05/2021 AT 00:10