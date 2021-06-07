Tennis

French Open tennis - 'Just out for a stroll' - Iga Swiatek breezes through start in evening clash

French Open tennis - 'Just out for a stroll' - Iga Swiatek breezes through the start of her fourth-round match in the evening session in Paris. 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:00:36, an hour ago