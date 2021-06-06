Day nine at Roland Garros sees Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Sofia Kenin and Iga Swiatek all back in action.

With Serena Williams now out of the running , the path is clearing for Swiatek to hold on to her 2020 crown with another victory in Paris.

Things appear more complicated in the men's draw, despite Roger Federer's exit . Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are still in with a shout, and Jannik Sinner stands in the Spaniard's path.

BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 6-7 6-7 6-1 5-0 MUSETTI

Lorenzo is so flat. He finally chalks up a point and looks on course for the game, but Novak refuses to let him get on the board. The Serb unleashes some venomous returns to turn 40-15 around and punish the heavy-footed, tiring Italian with a couple of dropshots to break again. The bagel is on.

DJOKOVIC 6-7 6-7 6-1 4-0 MUSETTI

Double break consolidated. Still no point for Musetti in this set. The dream is turning into a nightmare for Lorenzo.

BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 6-7 6-7 6-1 3-0 MUSETTI

This set has all-but gone too. What a bizarre drop off from the teenager. He’s broken to love again. He’s not won a point in this set. A decider looks like being a formality – and the winner of that will be too unless the world number 76 can get his act together. He’s not just lacking shot strategy right now, he’s devoid of fight.

DJOKOVIC 6-7 6-7 6-1 2-0 MUSETTI

It’s becoming a procession. Musetti needs to flip the switch soon or he’s going to get swept aside. It’s becoming embarrassingly simple for the Serb.

BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 6-7 6-7 6-1 1-0 MUSETTI

It’s not a case of Djokovic being brilliant here. He’s solid. Musetti is just a million miles off what he was producing in the first two sets. He miscues wildly down both flanks and coughs up a woeful break to love.

DJOKOVIC 6-7 6-7 6-1 MUSETTI

It’s as straight-forward as a set is going to get really. Djokovic claims a breadstick with Musetti offering little resistance. He reduces the arrears and into a fourth we go. The world number one’s comeback is ON!

BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 6-7 6-7 5-1 MUSETTI

That’s the double break and this set is all-but over for Musetti. For all of Djoker’s improvement there’s no doubt the teenager has dipped.

DJOKOVIC 6-7 6-7 4-1 MUSETTI

Djokovic has definitely got the misfiring forehand back in sync and it’s making a significant difference. He’s not tested again as another game whistles by. This third set is lacking the magic of the first two and it’s very one-sided too.

DJOKOVIC 6-7 6-7 3-1 MUSETTI

Lorenzo stops the rot with a couple of clinical overheads and some big first serves. He holds to love to get on the board and stay in touch.

DJOKOVIC 6-7 6-7 3-0 MUSETTI

Too good. Djokovic is finding a cleaner contact and more power on the forehand. His serve clicks nicely too with a super volley to ensure he consolidates to 15 with little fuss. It’s looking like a very different match all of a sudden, but a response was to be expected.

BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 6-7 6-7 2-0 MUSETTI

You sense Musetti needed to dig in and earn the hold there. Djokovic gets exactly what he was hoping for with the fast start in Set 3. The Serb takes advantage of some poor shot choices from the Italian to make it three from three on break points so far today. Momentum shift? It looks like it.

DJOKOVIC 6-7 6-7 1-0 MUSETTI

Just what the doctor ordered. Djokovic disappeared off court for a while between sets and he comes back looking re-focused. He produces a brilliant stun volley on the stretch on route to a comfortable love hold. You still wouldn’t bet against the Serb here.

Diego into the last eight

RESULT: Diego Schwartzman moves into the quarter finals after beating Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 6-4 7-5. He will play Nadal or Sinner.

SET! - DJOKOVIC 6-7 6-7 MUSETTI

Wow, wow, WOW! Djoker flashes a return long and Musetti takes the breaker by a 7-2 scoreline to move two sets up on the Serb. The world number one is in real danger now.

TB LATEST

Musetti leads 5-1 at the change of ends. Djokovic dumps a poor drop shot into the net and then leaves an improvised block from the Italian that lands just in. The 19-year old roars 4-0 up and although Nole grabs one mini break back he then fizzes long to leave himself in a fair bit of trouble.

DJOKOVIC 6-7 6-6 MUSETTI

It’s another tie break. Djokovic doesn’t give the youngster a chance with a pair of aces, great work at the net and a raking backhand to punish a poor drop shot.

DJOKOVIC 6-7 5-6 MUSETTI

The teenager continues to make waves! It’s all about a couple of ridiculous forehand winners. He thunders a blockbuster right down the line and then reaches for one deep in the corner and stuns Djokovic as he lashes it on to the line with a ridiculously short angle. He's guaranteed the minimum of a tie break but will hope to come out swinging as the top seed aims to stay in the set now.

DJOKOVIC 6-7 5-5 MUSETTI

It’s all about the errors as both players see their radars malfunction. Djoker’s finds its range the quicker and a clean overhead sees him level to 30.

DJOKOVIC 6-7 4-5 MUSETTI

A pair of forehand winners after catching Djokovic out in each rally see the Italian keep the board ticking over once more. It really is impressive work from the teen as he continues to find the answers, particularly when faced with tough situations like at 30-30 here. Regardless of what happens now, he's winning a lot more fans with his fearless tennis today.

DJOKOVIC 6-7 4-4 MUSETTI

That was some game from Musetti and he may well rue not breaking there. He amuses everyone watching with contrasting expressions to suggest an internal debate about failing to read Djoker’s drop shot. He shrugs it off and some wonderful improvisation at the net before big forehands and an overhead earn another BP. His brilliance ends there though as he loops a make-able forehand long and then fails to make any impression from deuce.

DJOKOVIC 6-7 3-4 MUSETTI

You’ve got to love the way Lorenzo bides his time constructing points. Slice, slice, attack with the forehand, slice… It’s perfect for clay-court tennis. It sees him lure an error on the run from Nole and earns him the hold to 30 as we head into the business end of the set.

DJOKOVIC 6-7 3-3 MUSETTI

That’s clutch serving from Novak. He comes under the cosh as Musetti notches up another break point by following up a sublime backhand down the line with a ferocious crosscourt forehand winner. The Serb responds to make deuce and finds the big serve a couple more times to level matters.

BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 6-7 2-3 MUSETTI

Nole needed that! He guesses brilliantly on two occasions on the opening point and his defence earns him the reward. Musetti suffers a real dip and Djoker stays solid. The Italian drops a forehand wide and it’s an immediate break back for the top man in the draw.

BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 6-7 1-3 MUSETTI

It’s an error-strewn service game from the world number one – and he pays the price. It’s very unlike the Serb. He blows an overhead way off court and then leaks errors for fun off both flanks to cough up the break. Musetti’s variety is causing him some real issues and he needs to start finding solutions.

DJOKOVIC 6-7 1-2 MUSETTI

That is clutch. Musetti battles back from 0-30 with four points on the spin to stay in front. The Italian somehow wins a real dance off at the net with a sensational angled pick-up and breaches the Serb’s defences with a scorching backhand down the line to finish.

DJOKOVIC 6-7 1-1 MUSETTI

Djokovic looks in a bit more trouble when he’s caught flat-footed by a rapid return. He’s faced with another poser at 15-30 but works hard to wrestle back control and avoids more potential probing at deuce when Musetti nets a drop shot in a rally he was in charge of.

DJOKOVIC 6-7 0-1 MUSETTI

The kid has all the answers right now. Djokovic doesn’t quite know what to do and it’s the Italian who is out-thinking the top seed at the moment. Lorenzo sizzles a couple of superb forehands and then easily picks up a drop shot to maintain his momentum into the start of Set 2.

DJOKOVIC 6-7 MUSETTI

What a wonderful tie break! Musetti finally claims 9-7 it on a third set point with a howitzer of a crosscourt forehand. It was a fantastic way to conclude a high-quality 73-minute opening set. More of the same please chaps.

TB LATEST

What a turnaround by Musetti! He snares the break back and then slices a lovely pick-up down the line. A forehand error from Nole coughs up set point before the Serb just about fends it off with another forehand that clips the edge of the line. It’s 6-6 and another change of ends.

TB LATEST

It’s 4-2 to Djokovic at the change of ends. A drop shot just about clips the line for the Serb to claim the early mini break and he remains the more solid player – as he so often is in tie breaks nowadays – to lure the errors from his opponent. Musetti retorts with another sumptuous backhand winner down the line but he's got a lot of work to do to turn this around.

DJOKOVIC 6-6 MUSETTI

Wow. What a service game that was. Musetti offers his full repertoire as he flashes an incredible backhand winner down the line on the run before catching the world number one out with a ridiculous angle on a slice drop shot from way off court. He goes on to hold to 15 and deservedly forces the tie break.

DJOKOVIC 6-5 MUSETTI

It’s looking a bit hairy for the world number one but he slams down a timely third ace of the contest at 15-30 before Musetti rifles inches wide on a return up the line to just miss out on a break point. An aggressive and gruellingly long rally ensues with the 19-year-old the first to blink with a backhand into the net.

DJOKOVIC 5-5 MUSETTI

More gutsy play from the youngster. Djokovic unloads a couple of surprising errors but pummels a superb return to crank up the pressure at 30-30. Musetti responds in style and lands a stunning forehand to the far corner. All square and plenty for Novak to ponder.

DJOKOVIC 5-4 MUSETTI

That was quick! No time for Lorenzo to apply some heat as Djokovic races to a love hold, chalking up a pair of aces to finish. Time for some real scoreboard pressure for the world number 76 now.

DJOKOVIC 4-4 MUSETTI

Lorenzo almost has to win that game twice over to claim a highly impressive hold. He sees a 40-0 lead disappear and Djokovic locks in as he searches for what could have been a decisive break. Musetti hangs tough and wrong-foots the top seed after a lung-busting rally at deuce before leaping over the ball as Nole lashes just long.

DJOKOVIC 4-3 MUSETTI

The world number one will be irritated after letting that early break slip and sets about tightening up his game and regaining the initiative. This time he doesn’t give the 19-year-old a look-in and nudges the board in his favour.

DJOKOVIC 3-3 MUSETTI

Smart play! Musetti consolidates with a stylish serve and volley combo. If he can keep this up he could well make a match of this, but that’s easier said than done against the Serbinator.

BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 3-2 MUSETTI

The Italian defends hard and clatters into a metal board right at the back of his court area. He’s okay to continue and regains his composure quickly to win a slice-off and force deuce. Djokovic lacks his usual consistency and coughs up a break back opportunity when the world number 76 corks a sensational backhand on the run. The Serb looks a tad rattled and hooks tamely into the net. Somewhat unexpectedly we’re back on serve!

BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 3-1 MUSETTI

Novak has already caught Musetti cold on a few occasions with the drop shot. It works a treat once more and lays the foundation for a break to love, which the world number one ties up with a laser-beam crosscourt backhand that clips the line.

DJOKOVIC 2-1 MUSETTI

That’s much more routine from Djokovic’s point of view. He lets just the one point slip as he eases through the game, completely catching his opponent cold with a bewitching dropshot along the way.

DJOKOVIC 1-1 MUSETTI

That’s very solid and composed from Lorenzo. He follows up a double fault at 40-15 with an ace down the middle T to ensure that he backed up that positive opening game. He’s already looking right at home on this type of stage.

DJOKOVIC 1-0 MUSETTI

That’s a nerveless start from the teenager but he’s ultimately unrewarded. He sizzles a stunning backhand winner down the line in the first point of the match and has a nervy-looking Nole on the backfoot at 0-30. The world number one responds with a flurry of superb forehands before a double fault leaves him with more work to do from deuce. Musetti can’t make any impact from there and the 18-time major champion eases to the game from there.

Coin toss

The players have arrived on court. The coin toss is done and Musetti has opted to receive first. Time for the warm up!

Musetti making moves

Musetti, 19, is playing in the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time. He reached round four courtesy of a highly enjoyable showdown with fellow Italian Marco Cecchinato. He also saw off No.13 seed, David Goffin in the first round.

Here comes Djoker

Good afternoon and welcome to LIVE updates of the fourth round clash between world number one, Novak Djokovic and rising Italian starlet, Lorenzo Musetti. The players are due on Court Philippe-Chatrier shortly.

Djokovic is wary of the threat the 19-year-old Italian could pose: “I know very much that he is a big challenge to me. So there is no question I have to go out playing on a high level, because, you know, he will not have much to lose. I'm sure he's going to come out and really try to play the tennis of his life playing on one of the two big courts."

Ready for day nine?

Top matches

Rafael Nadal is on course for a collision with Novak Djokovic at some stage, but in order to make that match he'll first have to negotiate past young Jannik Sinner.

Things are easier for world number one Djokovic as he faces another Italian, Lorenzo Musetti.

In the women's draw, Coco Gauff will take on Ons Jabeur as she looks to establish herself as a true contender for Grand Slams.

Potential upset

Sofia Kenin has been impressive as she has moved back up the rankings to become the tournament's fourth seed, but Maria Sakkari - seeded 22nd - has got to the same stage as her opponent, and could provide a stern test.

Brit watch

Alfie Hewett will face Japan's Shingo Kunieda in the men's wheelchair final, while Jordanne Whiley features in the women's wheelchair doubles against the Dutch pair of Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot.

Next-Gen watch

The 17-year-old Coco Gauff is putting in another impressive showing at the French Open and she is closing in on a potential final appearance as the path to the trophy clears.

Jannik Sinner is also in action against Rafael Nadal, who again appears set to fight his way to another Roland Garros trophy, the 14th of his career.

Order of play, singles

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (from 11am)

Ons Jabeur v Coco Cauff

Novak Djokovic v Lorenzo Musetti

Rafael Nadal v Jannik Sinner

Marta Kostyuk v Iga Swiatek

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (from 10am)

Sloane Stephens v Barbora Krejcikova

Diego Schwartzman v Jan-Lennard Struff

Sofia Kenin v Maria Sakkari

