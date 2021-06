Tennis

French Open tennis – Lorenzo Musetti does it again – Italian youngster produces incredible behind-the-back lob

Lorenzo Musetti is ranked 76th in the world. But he is just 19 and is expected to be a leading light of Italian tennis in the years to come. The former US Open Junior finalist showed all his guile in his all-Italian third-round clash against Marco Cecchinato on Saturday with an incredible winner. He will face Novak Djokovic or Ricardas Berankis next.

00:00:40, an hour ago