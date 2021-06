Tennis

French Open tennis - 'Many players struggle after winning a Grand Slam' - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek showed why she is the favourite to defend her French Open title with an impressive win over Anett Kontaveit in the third round. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app

00:02:51, an hour ago