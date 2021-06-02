Tennis

French Open tennis – Mats Wilander on why Felix Auger-Aliassime partnership with Toni Nadal may not be smart

‘They have to be careful’ – Mats Wilander on why Felix Auger-Aliassime partnership with Toni Nadal may not be smart. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:01:56, 39 minutes ago