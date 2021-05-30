Tennis

French Open tennis - Naomi Osaka through, Dominic Thiem crashes out, Roger Federer is back - Day one Wrap Up

French Open tennis - Naomi Osaka wins through, Dominic Thiem crashes out and Roger Federer is back - it's the day one Wrap Up. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her triumph.

00:02:15, 2 hours ago