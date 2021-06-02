Tennis

French Open tennis: 'Naughty but it's legal!' - Alexander Zverev wags finger at opponent after 'cheeky' serve

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev managed to get into trouble with the match umpire yet again before the start of a match as he and his opponent, Roman Safiullin, were handed time violations. The German was warned for being late before his opening-round match at Roland Garros too, but this time he was less than impressed with the umpire for the violation - and he made his feelings well known.

00:00:37, 33 minutes ago