Tennis

French Open tennis - 'No! No! Don't celebrate!' - Rafael Nadal jokes about birthday after win

Rafael Nadal was not overly keen to celebrate his birthday in the Eurosport studio after his victory over Richard Gasquet in the second round of the French Open. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title.

00:04:00, 24 minutes ago