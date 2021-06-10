Tennis

French Open tennis - 'No way!' - Barbora Krejcikova has to win match TWICE after huge umpire blunder

The Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari, who prior to this tournament had never reached a Grand Slam final, gave absolutely everything but Barbora Krejcikova will now take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Saturday's showpiece after another brilliant performance on the big stage. The Czech player held her nerve in thrilling fashion in an extended third set after having to win the match twice.

00:01:02, 7 minutes ago