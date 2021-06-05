Tennis

French Open tennis - 'Not many players do that to Rafael Nadal!' - Cameron Norrie wins epic 21-shot rally

French Open - 'Not many players do that to Rafael Nadal!' - Cameron Norrie wins an epic 21-shot rally during their match. 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:00:59, 10 minutes ago