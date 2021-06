Tennis

French Open tennis - Novak Djokovic jokes about serve superstitions - 'Why are you revealing my secr

World number one Novak Djokovic was barely troubled as he clinically disposed of Tennys Sandgren in under two hours and in straight sets, 6-2 6-4 6-2, at the 2021 French Open. The top seed won through very comfortably in the evening match on Philippe Chatrier in a ghostly quiet atmosphere in Paris before joining Eurosport in the Cube for a post-match chat.

00:04:27, 41 minutes ago