Top seed Novak Djokovic secured his place in the second round of the French Open by beating Tennys Sandgren and then made an entertaining visit to the Eurosport Cube.

The world number one was in very impressive form as he cantered to victory in very comfortable fashion after taking his preparation right up until the last moment at the Belgrade Open.

Djokovic was barely troubled as he secured the comprehensive victory against the fiery American and he closed it out in one hour and 58 minutes.

The Serb then appeared virtually in the Eurosport Cube and had some fun with Mats Wilander and Barbara Schett discussing serving rituals and superstitions.

"I don't decide how many times I'm going to bounce the ball," Djokovic explained of his service routines when asked by Wilander.

"I know it's annoying for a lot of people and sometimes it's annoying for me - I wish I could bounce it less and just get into the rhythm but sometimes, especially if it's a tough moment and I'm a little bit tight and under pressure, I might bounce it a bit more.

"But I just kind of wait until the right time to toss the ball and to have the right tempo in the movement from the very first step, the swing. I don't know what else to tell you, there is no particular number.

"Ten-plus years ago on the deuce side I would always end my bounces with an even number and advantage uneven. It is not the case any more - I have a little bit of an issue!

Asked by Schett if he had a secret tell with going down the T with lots of bounces and out wide with fewer bounces, Djokovic joked with his response.

Please, why are you revealing my secrets?! Barbara, that is not fair. Everybody's listening.

"I actually did not know that; I will pay attention. I will make sure I notice it next time!"

The 13-time champion at Roland Garros, sporting a lurid fluorescent shirt in the baking sunshine on Philippe Chatrier, steamrollered the Australian with consummate ease to secure his place in the second round.

It was his 101st victory at the tournament he has made his own and the King of Clay never looked in any trouble as he won through in two hours and 23 minutes.

Intriguingly, Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have all found themselves in the same part of the men's draw at the 2021 edition of the clay-court Grand Slam.

Djokovic could take on Nadal in the semi-finals in Paris in what would be a repeat from last year's final in the postponed autumnal edition.

