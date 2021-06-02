Tennis

French Open tennis - 'Oh!' - Karen Khachanov punches his racket, injures his hand, has medical timeout

French Open tennis - 'Oh!' - Karen Khachanov punches his own racket, injures his hand and is then forced to take a medical timeout.

00:00:24, an hour ago