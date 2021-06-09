There will be a new women's French Open winner in 2021, with four players left in the running, and no player representing the top 10.

Fresh from defeating Iga Swiatek , Maria Sakkari is now the favourite to lift the trophy, but first she must beat Barbora Krejcikova.

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Tarama Zidansek take to the court in the day's other singles match.

There is also the final of the mixed doubles, with a British interest: Desirae Krawczyk and Londoner Joe Salisbury meet Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev on Friday morning.

Top matches

Iga Swiatek was earlier dumped out at the hands of emerging contender Maria Sakkari, who is having a fine tournament at Roland-Garros, and who has become the favourite to lift the trophy.

She will be expected to beat Barbora Krejcikova, but this 2021 French Open has been anything but predictable so far.

In the day's other singles match, the other women's finalist will also be decided. Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is the oldest player left in the competition at 29, and she will face Slovenia's Tarama Zidansek on Thursday afternoon in Paris.

Britwatch

Anglophone duo Desirae Krawczyk and Joe Salisbury team up together for the mixed doubles final. Briton Salisbury is a doubles specialist with a career-high ranking of three last year. He and his American partner will be facing two Russians: Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev.

Order of play, singles

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (from 11am)

Desirae Krawczyk and Joe Salisbury v Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev

Not before 15:00

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkovia v Tamara Zidansek

Barbora Krejcikova v Maria Sakkari

