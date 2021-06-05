Day eight at Roland Garros sees Serena Williams, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev all in action.

In what is a stellar line up in Paris, Williams has the opportunity to continue to progress with the women's draw having clearly opened up in her favour this year.

The men's draw looks particularly exciting for Tsitsipas, Medvedev and Zverev with the trio not having to face any of the 'Big Three' until the final at least.

Here's what to expect on Sunday in Paris.

Top matches

As Eurosport expert Mats Wilander noted after her win over Danielle Collins, the draw has opened up very nicely indeed for Serena Williams. She has a great opportunity to keep moving into the quarter-finals if she can overcome Elena Rybakina. The 21st seed Rybakina will throw everything she can at Williams and it could be a great match.

On the men's side, who has not enjoyed seeing Kei Nishikori back fit and firing in this tournament? The popular Japanese star will be hoping to give sixth seed Alexander Zverev a serious challenge in their fourth-round clash.

Potential upset

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was hugely impressive in downing third seed Aryna Sabalenka in the third round and she could well spring another upset against Victoria Azarenka in the first match up on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Pavlyuchenkova could hardly have made a bigger statement in bagelling the much-fancied Sabalenka to close out that match in the deciding set and the 15th seed Azarenka will have to be at her best to progress.

Brit watch

Cameron Norrie may have lost out to Rafael Nadal on Saturday to end British interest in the singles draws, but there are still plenty of other representatives at Roland Garros.

Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury are both in mixed doubles quarter-final action; Jordanne Whiley features in the women's wheelchair doubles semi-finals; Andy Lapthorne is in the men's wheelchair quad singles third-place match and men's wheelchair quad doubles final; and Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are in the men's wheelchair doubles final.

Next-Gen watch

Elena Rybakina will have to produce the performance of her life to overcome Serena Williams but it is a wonderful opportunity for the 21 year old to make a huge statement on the big stage.

Another name that casual fans may not be too aware of is Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and the 22 year old Spaniard has every chance of reaching the quarter-finals. He takes on Federico Delbonis.

Order of play, singles

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (from 11am)

Victoria Azarenka [15] v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova [31]

Stefanos Tsitsipas [5] v Pablo Carreno Busta [12]

Serena Williams [7] v Elena Rybakina [21]

Alexander Zverev [6] v Kei Nishikori

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (from 10am)

Tamara Zidansek v Sorana Cirstea

Marketa Vondrousova [20] v Paula Badosa [33]

Cristian Garin [22] v Daniil Medvedev [2]

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Federico Delbonis

- - -

