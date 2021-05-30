A poor line judge was accidentally struck in the neck by a big serve from Gregoire Barrere in his match against Fabio Fognini at the French Open.

Fognini, the 27th seed, let the serve go as it came in long and the official, perhaps thinking the Italian would return it, could not get out of the way in time.

Both Fognini and Barrere looked over to check the line judge was okay and fortunately, with no injury apparent, the game was able to continue.

Indeed, Barrere shouted over to the official and gestured in his direction before continuing: "Are you okay?!"

Thankfully, the official appeared to be okay despite what was a very heavy contact in the neck area.

"Ouch! Aw, gosh that was nasty, wasn't it!" exclaimed Eurosport expert Annabel Croft on commentary at the time.

You needed body armour on for that one. Ouch!

"Good job it didn't hit them in the face!"

Djokovic was disqualified from the tournament due to the incident with the ball strike coming after a point in an emotional reaction, as opposed to a normal shot played within a regular point.

Then at last year's French Open, Djokovic suffered deja vu after hitting a line judge again - this time as a return accidentally ricocheted off his frame and straight into the head of a male line judge.

Fognini won through against the wildcard as he completed a straight sets, 6-4 6-1 6-4, victory over the French qualifier.

